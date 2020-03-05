The end of an era is likely near.
Jason Peters and the Eagles have mutually agreed that the left tackle will enter free agency when the new league year opens March 18.
The Eagles, in a statement, didn’t close the door on a possible return.
“We will remain in communication as each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency,” the team said.
Peters’ agent, Vince Taylor, told The Inquirer that both sides agreed to part for the time being. He, too, didn’t rule out a return. But Taylor said he expected there to be a market for the probable future Hall of Famer.
“He played well last season,” Taylor said of Peters. “But the Eagles drafted a tackle in the first round last year and they have their house to take care of first.”
The Eagles traded up for Andre Dillard and selected him with the 22d pick overall. He started in three games at left tackle and showed promise.
Peters, 38, played in 13 games last season. He struggled some in the first half of the season, but was strong down the stretch after arthroscopic knee surgery.
Peters had said at the start of each of the last several seasons that he was playing year-to-year. But after the Eagles lost to the Seahawks in the playoffs, he said that he wanted to play in 2020.
“I can still get it done,” Peters said then. “If I couldn’t get it done, I’d just walk away.”
It’s unclear how open Peters will be to playing in another uniform. Taylor said that he had yet to talk to his client about his options.
Peters’ legacy with the Eagles is secure. In 11 seasons in Philly, he went to seven Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro twice. He also earned two Pro Bowl nods with the Bills during his five seasons in Buffalo.
The Eagles acquired Peters in a trade just before the 2009 draft. An undrafted rookie who had played mostly tight end in college, Peters transformed himself into one of the best tackles in NFL history.
“We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl championship,” the Eagles said in a statement. “Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field.”
The Eagles appeared to be mulling a potential return just last week. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said at the NFL combine that the team had yet to make a final decision. Coach Doug Pederson said that he wanted Peters back.
There was strong support in the building for another go-around. Eagles coaches believed that Peters had played at a Pro Bowl level in the final month of the season. Owner Jeffrey Lurie has long been his strongest advocate.
But Roseman also had said when the season ended that the Eagles were committed to getting younger. The 24-year-old Dillard had seemingly shown enough to get the starter’s nod, although he was benched after he was asked to start at right tackle in November.
There are also internal concerns about Dillard’s mental makeup, per team sources.
But Roseman has seemingly ripped off the Band-Aid and started the process of a Peters departure. The free-agent tackle market is light, and Peters showed that he still has gas in the tank.