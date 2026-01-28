Jason Kelce and Michael Strahan share their Super Bowl predictions, recap Championship Sunday, and more from ‘New Heights’

On the latest episode of New Heights, Jason and Travis Kelce break down Championship Sunday and make their Super Bowl predictions.

The brothers welcomed Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, who spoke about his transition to television host after his NFL career and shared some personal anecdotes of his time with the Giants.

Championship Sunday recap

Strahan was quick to point out that Denver should have beat New England — and even Houston should have came up with a win over the Patriots in the divisional round two weeks ago, he said.

“[Denver] should have kicked that field goal and gone up,” Strahan added. “Early on, take the points — but I don’t get these coaches now because fourth down now is automatic go for it more than it’s not.

“I get analytics but you got to feel the team. You got to feel the situation. ... I felt bad for Sean Payton — I talked to him before the game, very confident in what they were doing.”

In the NFC Championship, Jason, Travis, and Strahan acknowledged the tough battle between the Rams and Seahawks, but were happy to see Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold get his opportunity on the big stage.

“I’m happy for Sam Darnold,” Strahan said. “I played in New York, it’s hard. He comes in here as the third overall pick, doesn’t go well, gets beat down; mentally, physically, and then five teams in eight years, and everyone thinks he’s washed.

“Why Seattle pay him all this money? Now you see why.”

Super Bowl predictions

When it comes to Super Bowl LX, there seemed to be a mutual consensus on a favorable winner.

While Travis Kelce can’t share his opinion since he’s still in the league, he said he’s looking forward to watching the matchup between Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

As for Jason Kelce and Strahan, they were in agreement: Seattle.

“I think Seattle has the edge,” Strahan said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a cakewalk — football’s not like the other sports, if you don’t show up with your best one day, it’s a wrap.”

Jason Kelce, however, did praise the Patriots’ defense, noting their not getting enough credit.

Strahan reflects on playing career

Strahan, who spent 15 seasons with the Giants, said his real challenge in the NFL came five years into his career, when Jon Runyan was traded from Tennessee to the Eagles.

“The whole thing was ‘We brought him to Philly to stop Strahan,’ which pissed me off,” Strahan said.

“I studied Jon Runyan probably more than I studied anybody. I could tell what he was going to do before he could do it.”

As the two went head-to-head throughout their careers, the tougher the matchup became: Runyan got savvier and Strahan studied more. But the two ended their careers as friends. Strahan even recalled how Runyan attended Strahan’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“Jon made me a better player, because playing against him made everyone else seem easy,” he said.

Life outside of the NFL

Strahan retired from the NFL in 2008 and quickly got involved with television and broadcasting. He’s appeared as a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday, and served as a co-host of ABC‘s Good Morning America.

He shared some retirement advice on the podcast, including how to think about life after being a professional athlete, how he prepared himself for a new career, and when he knew it was time to walk away.

“I realized, for me, after 15 years, I had done everything,” Strahan said. “There was no way I was going to cry at the final press conference. I knew I had put everything I had into it.”