As a 14-year-old water boy, Jacob Martin was mesmerized by the football culture that his older brother, Josh, instilled in the Cherokee Trail High School team. Watching from the sidelines, Martin knew then he wanted to be around the game.

“I really just love that environment,” Martin said. “The competitive spirit, the brotherhood in the locker room, the leadership qualities and the discipline that comes with it. That part of the game it’s not really talked about a whole lot.”

The New York Jets defensive end got a late start in his football career, playing competitively for the first time in high school. But his dedication and commitment, which he picked up from Josh, landed him a spot at Temple and in the NFL. He’ll be back in Philadelphia on Friday night when the Eagles host the Jets in the preseason opener.

Heading into his fifth season in the league, Martin is coming into his own. No more pregame jitters or nerves on the field. He’s starting to carry the same personality he had at Temple, where he made second-team All American Athletic Conference.

“My personality is a lot similar to what it was when I was at Temple,” Martin said. “Just play like a crazy person, being excited on the sidelines, celebrating all the plays that my teammates make or plays that I make.”

The Aurora, Colo. native grew up playing football on the front lawn of his home or at a nearby park. Martin was always intrigued by the friendships that can be made from the sport, especially since it bonded him and his two brothers.

The Martins have a family motto to do everything to the best of your ability. Martin wanted to follow in Josh’s footsteps because he replicated those qualities. Now a free agent, Josh played eight seasons in the NFL and was a two-time second team All-Ivy League at Columbia.

“He definitely laid the blueprint for me and for my career now,” Martin said. “Even the dedication that I saw him put into the game and the commitment that he had while he was playing football and just the work as an undrafted free agent to string together a pretty successful career.”

In high school, Martin started to receive offers from schools such as Colorado, Colorado State, and Wyoming. After he visited, Martin didn’t necessarily fall in love with those places. However, he did enjoy the East Coast, especially after seeing Josh at Columbia.

Later on in Martin’s recruiting process, Josh was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed him in 2013 as a free agent. Josh passed along Martin’s tape to the Chiefs linebacker coach, at the time, Mark DeLeone. His father, George, was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at the University of Connecticut. DeLeone also had connections at Temple, where he served as a graduate assistant in 2011.

“[DeLeone] sent it out to the conference,” Martin said. “I got a few calls back from the American Athletic Conference and from Temple. I only had one official visit left...I just loved Philly, I love the area, love the people, the sights and sounds, I love the smells, so that was what really drew me to Temple.”

Temple’s culture, led by former head coach Matt Rhule, reminded Martin of the way his brother went about playing the game in high school. Except this time it showed Martin how to be a professional.

After racking up a number of accolades as an Owl, Martin was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was traded to the Houston Texans in 2019.

Last season, Martin accumulated a career-best four sacks while also contributing 23 total tackles. After he signed a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million with the Jets this offseason, the 26-year-old has found a new level of confidence and described himself as “the total package” on the D-line.

“The biggest thing I had to learn in the league is that football is football,” Martin said. “Understanding that everyone is good, everyone’s big, everyone’s physical, but at the end of the day football is football.”

» READ MORE: The Eagles’ Haason Reddick changed his career path with the help of family and hometown ties

On his off days, Martin reminds himself of the grit and grind he put in on Diamond Street, like pushing 45-pound plates across the field and running 300-yard sprints in the summertime.

He credits Rhule and former defensive coordinator Phil Snow for his development that got him to where he is today.

“The standard that we believed in and that we breathed it’s something that I truly appreciate,” Martin said. “I would not have gotten this far without those lessons, without those hard times.”

Eagles football is back! Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino will preview the first preseason action for the Birds live from Philly, detailing the roster battles and potential contributors ahead of the game. Tune in at: Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday