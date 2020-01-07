Schwartz has spent the last four seasons with the Eagles. His defenses during that span have finished fourth, fifth, 15th and 12th, respectively, in Football Outsider’s defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) rankings. The Eagles, of course, won a Super Bowl with Schwartz as defensive coordinator in the 2017 season, although his unit allowed the Patriots to score 33 points and gain more than 600 yards in the victory.