Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will interview with the Browns for their head coach vacancy Wednesday, an NFL source said.
The Eagles granted Cleveland permission on Monday.
Schwartz, the Detroit Lions’ head coach from 2009-13, interviewed with the Cardinals for their head coach job two years ago and was scheduled to meet with the New York Giants last January before the meeting was canceled.
The 53-year-old Schwartz isn’t believed to be a prime candidate for the Browns opening. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski have been identified as top choices for the Cleveland post. Both have yet to interview with the Browns.
Stefanski, who has worked in Minnesota in various capacities since 2006, is a product of St. Joseph’s Prep and Penn.
Schwartz has spent the last four seasons with the Eagles. His defenses during that span have finished fourth, fifth, 15th and 12th, respectively, in Football Outsider’s defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) rankings. The Eagles, of course, won a Super Bowl with Schwartz as defensive coordinator in the 2017 season, although his unit allowed the Patriots to score 33 points and gain more than 600 yards in the victory.
The Eagles don’t have an obvious in-house replacement if Schwartz were to leave. He is under contract for 2020, so if he were to take a defensive coordinator position elsewhere, a move would have to be agreed upon by both parties.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson has yet to be asked to endorse a Schwartz return. The same applies for offensive coordinator Mike Groh. Pederson and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman are expected to meet with reporters Wednesday.