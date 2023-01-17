Report: Browns closing in on Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator’s job

The Cleveland Browns are set to hire former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as their next defensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN.

Schwartz, 56, served as a special defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans this season and previously oversaw the Eagles defense from 2016-20. The former Lions head coach (2019-13) was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator when they won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots in 2018. That season, the Eagles ranked fourth in the NFL in both scoring and total defense.

Schwartz, who has a 29-51 record as a head coach, also previously served as a defensive coordinator with the Titans (2001-08) and Buffalo Bills (2014). The Browns also interviewed Eagles defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson for the role.