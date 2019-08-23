We saw Corey Clement has finally recovered from the knee injury that hampered him last season and kept him sidelined until recently. We also saw plenty of reason to wonder what the Eagles have planned for him and the rest of the depth chart at running back. It seems notable that Clement was the only running back on the field for much of the first half, especially when you consider that none of the three ballcarriers who are locks for the roster saw a snap. One could certainly read into this a hope on the front office’s part that some running-back-needy team would watch Clement run and have visions of the rookie who averaged 4.3 yards per carry and helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl a couple of years ago. If so, one would also have to note that Howie Roseman and Co. did not have similar hopes for Wendell Smallwood, who is competing with Clement, Josh Adams, and rookie Boston Scott for the final two or three spots behind Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, and Darren Sproles.