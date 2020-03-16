Listen, the cap is going to be $300 million in five years (it will be $198.2 million in 2020). So the veterans, even the ones that are complaining, are going to have an average of a 50% pay increase if they’re still playing. As for the young guys, it’s been well-reported about how quickly some of the minimums go up. And some of the older guys are on minimums. And retired players, they’re getting a 50% increase [in their pension payments], and a large number of players that weren’t previously covered [by the pension plan] now are covered. That’s great. I viewed this as good enough to vote yes. This is a much, much better deal for the players than the one they agreed to in 2011.