Banner: I think the most likely scenario here because of his continued quality of play and his leadership skills which are so compelling, history says what they’ll do is, at a moment when they don’t look like they’re being forced into it so it doesn’t give the wrong message to other players, my guess is they’ll find a way to do a one-year extension and give him some of the money up front. That will at least get them through the next offseason and have him come into camp next year without any disruption or creating any bad feelings.