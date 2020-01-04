Banner: Usually the season plays out in a way that’s reflective of two combined ingredients. One is who has the most talent. The other is who is the best coached. At any given stretch, it may not look like it, and even the team that wins the Super Bowl is going to have some ups and downs during the course of the year. But there never was a moment where I felt, even with the injuries, that the Eagles weren’t still the most talented team in the division, and they clearly are the best-coached team in the division. That’s what kept me confident.