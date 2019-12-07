Banner: I never considered the possibility of them losing that game. The things that we’ve talked about, the things we’ve seen all year, showed up in that game. At some point, they become truths. The defense has got some challenges. The line has gotten a little better as the year’s gone on, but it isn’t dominating in the way it was designed to. And there are still struggles in the secondary with coverage. Wentz had another tough game. And the [offensive] line didn’t play that well, which makes it tough to fully evaluate him.