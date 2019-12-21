Banner: Coming back and winning the last two games was nice, but they’re not going to be able to beat the Cowboys playing at that same level. Assuming both teams play well, the decisions about how to play early in this game and how to get the lead are going to be crucial. People tend to forget that over 80% of NFL games are won by the team that leads at halftime. The percentage is even higher if you’re the home team. So the Eagles’ getting off to a strong start and scoring early is going to be crucial.