Joe Douglas interviewed for the New York Jets’ general manager job on Sunday, a big step in the possible departure of the head of the Eagles’ player personnel department.
Douglas, who has been the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel since 2016, has been rumored to be the front-runner for the Jets job since they fired Mike Maccagnan on May 15. It’s unknown whether Douglas will be offered the job or whether he would accept it, but the Eagles have prepared for the possibility that they could lose key front office members such as Douglas.
The Jets announced the interview with Douglas. He’s the third executive to interview with the Jets for the posting. New Orleans pro scouting director Terry Fontenot and Seattle co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer also interviewed.
The Jets touted Douglas’ connections to the Jets in their website story about the interview, notably crossing over with Jets coach Adam Gase in Chicago in 2015 when Douglas the college scouting director and Gase was the offensive coordinator. Gase, who is the interim general manager, is expected to play a big part in making the decision.
Douglas is the only candidate with the vice president title, and he would need to have a clear promotion in responsibility to leave. That would require final say of the roster. Douglas is responsible for the entire personnel department in Philadelphia, but Howie Roseman has final say on roster decisions.
Still, Douglas has proved to be a key member of the front office. He helped assemble Eagles’ Super Bowl roster both with veteran and rookie acquisitions. He set the board for the Eagles’ last three drafts. And he has introduced the scouting grades that the Eagles’ front office now utilizes.
The Eagles already lost pro scouting director Dwayne Joseph to Oakland this offseason.