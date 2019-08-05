Eagles defensive end Joe Ostman was carted off the field at practice Sunday.
As Ostman sat in the back of the vehicle at Lincoln Financial Field, a dozen or so teammates came over to offer what appeared to be condolences. The injury occurred during a special teams drill.
Ostman was seemingly having a strong training camp. He was mostly working with the second unit defense, but coordinator Jim Schwartz had been trying out first team personnel packages with Ostman as a roving “Joker” pass rusher.
An undrafted rookie last year, Ostman spent most of his rookie year on the Eagles’ practice squad. He had earned raves from offensive linemen for his work simulating opposing defensive ends on the scout team. The Eagles have depth at end, but they don’t have as many proven returning players as last season. Michael Bennett was traded and Chris Long retired.
Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett are expected to start, with Vinny Curry and Josh Sweat next on the depth chart. The Eagles also drafted Shareef Miller in the fifth round. But Ostman’s apparent progress gave him a shot at making the 53-man roster.