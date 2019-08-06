Eagles defensive end Joe Ostman, who injured his knee in Sunday’s practice session at Lincoln Financial Field, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
A source said Ostman tore his left ACL.
Ostman had been having an excellent training camp and was in the hunt for the fourth spot in the Eagles’ defensive end rotation, with Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry and Derek Barnett.
In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Eagles signed veteran defensive end Kasim Edebali. Edebali, a Boston College product who will turn 30 this month, has played in 62 games since being signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2014.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Edebali has eight career sacks. Five of them were with the Saints in 2015.
