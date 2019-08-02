Rodney McLeod now isn’t the only Eagles safety coming off an ACL tear.
The team signed six-year veteran Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year contract Friday, a team source said. The signing was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Cyprien, 29, who had spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, sat out the 2018 season after tearing his ACL in training camp. The Titans released him in March.
He was a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. At 6-foot and 223 pounds, he is a box safety with excellent run-stopping ability but limited coverage range. He has just two career interceptions.
Cyprien has had 70 career starts, including 60 with the Jaguars from 2013 through ’16. He signed a four-year, $25 million free-agent contract with the Titans in March 2017.
The Eagles are off today. Cyprien is expected to be on the practice field with them on Saturday.