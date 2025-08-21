Eagles WR Johnny Wilson out for the season

Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee and ankle after suffering the injury at practice on Tuesday, NFL sources said.

Wilson was having a solid camp and was essentially locked in as the Eagles’ No. 4 (blocking) wide receiver, much as he was last season as a rookie.

The Eagles acquired John Metchie III in a trade two days prior, which should help offset the Wilson loss.

Ainias Smith and undrafted rookie Darius Cooper are also in the mix to make the roster at wide receiver. There could be additional movement at the position around 53-man cut down on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.