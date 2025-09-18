Someone (outside of Philly) defends the Tush Push, A.J. Brown concerns, and what they’re saying about the Eagles

There may not have been any fireworks in the Eagles’ 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but they still managed to pull out the win and now head into Week 3 with a 2-0 record. Following the game, most of the dialogue has been centered around the Tush Push, passing concerns, and A.J. Brown’s productivity.

Here’s everything they’re saying about the Eagles and their upcoming game against the Rams …

Jon Gruden on the Tush Push

Despite the controversies, former NFL head coach and current Barstool personality Jon Gruden is a big fan of the Tush Push. He showed a compilation of everyone from the Cleveland Browns to the Baltimore Ravens trying and failing to convert on the play, to show it’s not as unstoppable as it appears.

Advertisement

“The hardest yard to get is the yard you need,” Gruden said. “... There’s no guarantee you get the yard just because you run [the Tush Push].”

The difference in the play when the Eagles run it compared to the other teams is the talent in the trenches, Gruden said. If you’re going to ban the play, you might as well just ban the talent from playing.

“Why don’t they just outlaw the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line?” Gruden joked. “Lane Johnson, out. Mailata, out. Get rid of Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson.”

» READ MORE: The Tush Push may be on a farewell tour, but the Eagles will use it until its last breath: ‘It’s a life well lived’

‘He’s a top 3 receiver’

No one is more invested in getting A.J. Brown traded from the Eagles than Colin Cowherd, for whatever reason, bringing it up yet again on his show Tuesday after also mentioning Brown as a trade candidate last week.

“He’s a top 3 receiver, arguably. He’s an NBA player that can’t get any shots! But in the NFL, which is all about the shield, and unity, follow the coach, a guy can’t ask for a trade,” Cowherd said on The Herd Tuesday. “I would totally support A.J. Brown if he just said, ‘Guys, I love you. I had five catches for 30 yards. This is a terrible fit! Go throw to DeVonta [Smith]!’”

Brown had just one target in the season opener, and while his targets increased against the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts still did not throw much downfield. The Eagles’ receiving core is one of the team’s biggest strengths, with both Brown and Smith out wide.

The Birds would definitely love to get the two more involved as the season goes on, but let’s cool it with the trade talk. Dianna Russini with The Athletic already reported that Howie Roseman isn’t doing it.

» READ MORE: DeVonta Smith’s fiancée Mya Danielle delivers a surprise gift to an Eagles fan battling cancer

Jalen Hurts has no passing TDs. So?

Through two weeks, Hurts has yet to throw for a touchdown and hasn’t eclipsed 160 yards in either game. Despite the low production through the air, the Eagles are winning games. So why should this be considered an issue? According to Manti Te’o, it isn’t an issue.

On Good Morning Football, the former NFL linebacker was asked to write down one word to describe Hurts having zero passing touchdowns, he wrote: “So?”

“He hasn’t thrown for any touchdowns. So?” Te’o said. “In his whole entire career, Jalen Hurts has not thrown a touchdown in 30% of his games, guys. 30%. So? The guy is 16-7 in those games. He wins. We’ve said it on this show, and this is a narrative, right. I’ve tried to change that narrative but people feel a certain type of way as to this ‘system quarterback.’ It’s not a bad thing.

“He’s in a system that creates a W. It don’t matter how many touchdowns he throws for. It matters what’s that win column look like and in Jalen Hurts’ case, it’s a winning win column. So, he could throw for zero touchdowns, 10 touchdowns. All he cares about is winning.”

‘The Ferrari comes out of the garage’

Although the Eagles may have managed to pull out wins over the Dallas Cowboys and the Chiefs with conservative football, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes believes the fireworks may be needed as they head into Sunday’s divisional round rematch against the Rams.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Rams film preview: Handling pre-snap motion, potential for a Saquon Barkley breakout, and more

“I don’t think that’s going to fly against this Rams offense,” Kimes said. “I think this is the week where you need to see the Ferrari come out of the garage because this Rams offense can go. Matthew Stafford has looked incredible for the first two weeks of the season. I think the combination of Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua is going to give this Eagles defense unique issues.

“So, the offense needs to keep up. You can’t outplay that style of football. You can’t be conservative in this game. You got to make the most of your talent on offense — and also, the competition. The Rams’ defense, on the secondary, there’s a lot places that the Eagles can take advantage of. But you got to throw to your Monstars to take advantage of those weaknesses.