Jordan Davis was lights-out for the Eagles defense on Monday night. He also believes in the struggling offense.

The giant, inflatable positivity rabbit got the boot from the Eagles locker room after less than a week, but its spirit lives on a few stalls away.

Jordan Davis, whom defensive line coach Clint Hurtt referred to on the latest episode of “Hard Knocks” as a “big ass [freaking] Care Bear,” couldn’t shake the perpetual smile on his face on Wednesday. His optimism, he explained, hasn’t wavered, even amid a three-game losing streak in which the offense hasn’t eclipsed more than 21 points.

Vic Fangio’s defense has been operating on a different wavelength. Since the bye week, the Eagles have conceded nine total touchdowns, tied for the second-fewest in the league among teams that have played five games in that span. Davis was brilliant on Monday night in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, notching 1½ sacks, six pressures, and six stops, which Next Gen Stats defines as tackles that result in a successful play for the defense.

Last month following the Eagles’ narrow win over the Green Bay Packers, A.J. Brown expressed his dismay about the defense putting a Band-Aid over the offense’s shortcomings too frequently. But the offense’s inconsistencies haven’t shaken the confidence of the defense, Davis explained on Wednesday, four days before the Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I know for me, personally, I’m never wavered by that stuff,” Davis said. “Offense is going to have their games. And I’m so deep into this faith in the offense that I have, that one day, hopefully very, very soon, it’s going to click. And when it does click, watch out. ‘Cause we all know what we’re capable of. We all know that we’re capable of much more.

“We have to keep keeping the faith, because I feel like a lot of people are just kind of losing faith. And whether that’s y’all or whether that’s the fans, whatever. But me, I’m still 10 toes down for this team. I hope that we just go out there one game and we just put a 100 ball on them and we play a high level of defense. I‘m always telling them, I’m always confident. I always say before we walk out, go on the field for the game, I say, ‘Each and every [expletive] in this locker room, I have full faith in.’ Because I wouldn’t be playing this game at my purest confidence if I wasn’t confident in the team that I have behind me.”

Outside the locker room, that sense of confidence in the Eagles’ offense is waning. Jalen Hurts committed five turnovers (four interceptions, one fumble) in the loss to the Chargers. Brown and DeVonta Smith each had drops. Saquon Barkley had his second-longest rush of the season (a 52-yarder for a touchdown), but he also had his share of negative runs that have plagued him all season.

Still, Davis, the No. 13 overall pick for the Eagles in 2022 out of Georgia, remains a beacon of positivity inside the NovaCare Complex. He ought to understand the power of belief. Despite the slow start to Davis’ career, the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option in the offseason. Now, he is becoming the every-down defensive tackle that the Eagles envisioned when they drafted him, stepping up while Jalen Carter has been dealing with shoulder injuries this season.

Davis is lending a bit of that sense of belief to his teammates on the other side of the ball, even if they might be lacking in it themselves.

“I’m grateful,” Davis said. “Because even though we’re not doing too hot on the offensive side, when you have somebody that they believe in you, they at least want to play hard for them. And if that’s all they give me, I’m cool with that. I’m cool with that. I just want them to feed off that energy, feed off that faithfulness that I have in them. I just want them to have that for themselves.”

He is consciously trying to keep the energy high despite the team’s misfortunes on the field. Davis cracks jokes when he can. He calls his teammates out when they aren’t smiling.

The offense’s struggles haven’t deflated him, nor has the external criticism, Davis explained. If anything, those factors have motivated him to play harder.

“I love the guys and it hurts my soul when I see all the talk and all the stuff going out here and just seeing everybody down and everybody kind of putting people down,” Davis said. “‘Cause that’s not how I live. I live positively. But, two, these are my people you’re talking about.

“I see people talking negative about this stuff. I’m like, man, I really want to go to war for these guys, because man, these are my people you’re talking about. And I’m so confident in the things that they’re capable of doing.”

Injury report

The Eagles did not practice on Wednesday, so the injury report was an estimation. Carter (shoulders) and Lane Johnson (foot) were listed as would-be non-participants.

Johnson has missed the last three games, but he was not put on injured reserve following the win over the Detroit Lions, indicating that he could return in under four weeks.

Landon Dickerson (calf) was listed as limited. Zack Baun (hand) and Charley Hughlett (abdomen; injured reserve) were listed as full participants.

The Eagles are scheduled to practice for the first time this week on Thursday.