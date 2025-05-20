The Eagles’ Jordan Mailata explains how he wound up performing for Chris Stapleton: ‘I was so nervous’

Jordan Mailata is known for his excellent singing voice. He’s the star of the Philly Specials Christmas albums, has pleased crowds singing at local bars, and even sang for President Joe Biden at the White House.

But faced with the prospect of singing “Tennessee Whiskey” for 10-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton, the Eagles offensive tackle got a bit of stage fright.

“I was so nervous,” Mailata said. “I was trying to remember the words of how to start the song. I looked at Chris and I was like, ‘How does this go again?’ He was like ‘Used to spend my nights,’ and I was like, ‘Ugh,’ and that’s how it happened.”

If the viral clip of him singing is any indication, Mailata did great, but that didn’t stop him from feeling the pressure.

“At the time, all I could think about is if I butchered it, I think I would’ve left that concert and gone home and screamed into my pillow and not shown my face for the rest of the year,” Mailata joked.

Jason Kelce, who attended the George Strait concert at the Linc with Mailata, made the introduction between Stapleton and Mailata, after Mailata sang “Tennessee Whiskey” during the famous rookie karaoke tradition.

“I hear Kelce telling him like, ‘Hey, Jordan sang your song for his rookie performance,’” Mailata said. “Chris Stapleton’s like, ‘Yeah? Sing me something.’ I was like, ‘Ah, I don’t really have my guitar right now.’ Everyone was like, ‘You’re lying, you can do it a cappella!’ I was like, ‘Fine, I’ll give the people what they want.’”