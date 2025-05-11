Jordan Mailata serenades Chris Stapleton at a George Strait concert before attending the Truist Championship during a busy Philly weekend

It’s been quite a busy weekend for Eagles’ offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

The 6-foot-8 Australian didn’t exactly blend in with the crowd as he walked alongside the 13th and 14th hole of the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Attending the final round of the Truist Championship, Mailata watched Rory McIlroy and Samoan golfer Tony Finau tee off on both holes.

Surrounded by security and fans, Mailata was welcomed with a number of “Go Birds” and E-A-G-L-E-S chants. The Super Bowl champion had quite the view, towering above fans with his glasses propped above his head.

As he walked alongside the course with his wife Niki Ikahihifo-Bender, watching both McIlroy and Finau, Mailata stopped to take photos with fans. This happened just one day after Mailata attended the George Strait concert with Jason Kelce on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

In a video that has now gone viral, the 28-year-old offensive tackle could be seen serenading country singer Chris Stapleton with the sounds of Stapleton’s song “Tennessee Whiskey.” The Kentucky native even joined in on some of the harmonies.

From Stapleton’s reaction, it seems like Mailata gets the stamp of approval. And we agree.