Source: Eagles hire former Bucs OC Josh Grizzard as pass game coordinator

The first domino after the Eagles hired Sean Mannion to be their next offensive coordinator has dropped.

The Eagles are hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard to the role of pass game coordinator, a source said. Grizzard, 35, was in the mix for Mannion’s job and had multiple interviews with the Eagles for the offensive coordinator role.

Grizzard was the offensive coordinator and called plays for one season after joining the Bucs in 2024 as a pass game coordinator. Before Tampa Bay, he worked with Mike McDaniel in Miami and was with the Dolphins under Adam Gase, too.

Grizzard has been a fast riser, though not quite as fast as Mannion. He played at Yale and was a student coach there, too. He was hired to David Cutcliffe’s staff at Duke as a 23-year-old and was there for four seasons as a graduate assistant and then a quality control coach before leaving for the NFL.

This past season was Grizzard’s first calling plays, and he oversaw a steep drop-off in Tampa after former coordinator Liam Coen departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bucs, however, dealt with multiple key injuries.

Nick Sirianni said the Eagles’ goal during this search was to make sure the offense continued to “evolve.” They have now hired two outside voices to key positions.

It’s unclear what Grizzard’s hire means for Parks Frazier, who was the pass game coordinator under Kevin Patullo. More changes could be coming to the offensive staff as the Eagles try to revamp their offense.

Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed reporting to this story.