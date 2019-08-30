The Eagles were high on Clayton Thorson when they selected the former Northwestern quarterback in the fifth round of the draft in April. But he has struggled mightily this summer. Thorson completed just 2 of 9 passes for 7 yards with an interception in the Eagles’ first preseason game against Tennessee, bounced back with a decent performance against Jacksonville (16-for-26, 175 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception), but got to throw only one pass last week in the lightning-shortened game against Baltimore. And he wasn’t very impressive against the Jets. The Eagles are expected to cut him and then probably – probably -- try to re-sign him to the practice squad, if only because of the fifth-round investment they made in him.