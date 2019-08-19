Sudfeld’s injury may have lent greater urgency to the Eagles’ signing of McCown, but even if he was healthy, the addition of McCown would have given them something that they did not already have. His 76 career starts are 76 more than Sudfeld has at the NFL level. In fact, two years ago, in 13 starts for the pre-Sam-Darnold Jets, McCown had exactly the sort of performance the Eagles would be hoping for should they end up losing Wentz for any significant length of time. Of the 35 NFL quarterbacks who attempted at least 200 passes that year, his 67.25 completion percentage ranked fourth, his 2.27 interception percentage ranked 14th (ahead of Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger, and Aaron Rodgers, to name a few), and his 94.5 quarterback rating ranked 12th. The Jets didn’t win many games on the strength of his arm — McCown averaged 225 passing yards per game in those 13 starts — but they also didn’t lose many. In fact, in his last six full starts of the season, his 16-game pace was 4,016 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.5. That season, he helped lead the Jets to a 23-20 win over a Jaguars team that went to the AFC Championship game and a 38-31 win over a Chiefs team that made the playoffs.