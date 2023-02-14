A.J. Brown, Darius Slay, others fire back after Chiefs receiver mocks Eagles’ James Bradberry

Super Bowl LVII has been decided, but the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs continue to spar on social media.

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster started the back and forth, sending out a tweet that mocked James Bradberry’s crucial holding penalty, a call that all but secured the 38-35 Chiefs win and has been a subject of debate in the following days.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Smith-Schuster sent out a card with Bradberry’s face and the words, “I’ll hold you when it matters.”

Predictably, the Eagles reacted, starting with star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

And the responses kept flowing in from there. Here are a few:

Cornerback James Bradberry

Cornerback Darius Slay

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Around the league

Surprisingly, several players from around the NFL weighed in, including former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who currently is with the Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons. Both had scathing responses to Smith-Schuster.

Hill called Smith-Schuster a front-runner and referred to him as a fake victim.

Parsons subtweeted Smith-Shuster and questioned his talent.

With Smith-Shuster taking heavy fire, he finally responded to Brown, appearing hurt by the wide receiver’s response.