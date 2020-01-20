Andy Reid is going back to the Super Bowl. This time, though, he’s expected to win it. Slightly. By 1.5 points slightly.
Pointsbet USA opened Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs as 2.5-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami. The line went quickly down to 1.5 and likely will fluctuate continuously until kickoff. The opening over/under was 52.5.
Reid can cement his Hall of Fame legacy by beating the 49ers. In his only other Super Bowl appearance, he lost SB 39 with the Eagles.
The Birds covered the 7-point spread in the 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots thanks to a late touchdown.
The Chiefs are on a 7-0-1 spread run. San Francisco has covered six of eight.