Kelly Clarkson has high praise for Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata: ‘I didn’t know he sang so well’

Jordan Mailata’s voice has blessed the ears of thousands of Eagles fans for more than two years now for his work with the The Philly Specials. Now, his work has reached the ears of three-time Grammy winning singer Kelly Clarkson and it’s safe to say Mailata just gained a new fan.

“I didn’t know he sang so well. I had no idea,” said Clarkson on the latest episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. “I went down the rabbit hole afterwards because everybody was like, ‘Did you know he sings,’ and I was like ‘What?’ I heard him sing the anthem better than most singers. I found out literally minutes after I met him.”

After meeting Mailata when he was on set of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Clarkson took a deep dive into social media listening to Mailata’s work. The Texas native described the offensive lineman’s voice as “an effortless R&B like pop vocal.” This is a lot of high praise coming from the first winner of the reality competition show American Idol.

Once Kelce mentioned the Philly Special charity Christmas albums, the lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan Clarkson offered her talents immediately. “If they ever need a duet partner, I’m willing to cross the line,” Clarkson said. “I love Christmas as well.”

The group’s latest album “A Philly Special Christmas Party” featured popular names in the music industry, including Stevie Nicks, Boyz II Men and Mt. Joy. It’s supposedly their last album, but if they get the band back together one more time, don’t be surprised if the Queen of Covers herself, Kelly Clarkson, makes an appearance.