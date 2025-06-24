Eagles offensive lineman Kendall Lamm says viral quote ripping the Dolphins and praising his new team isn’t real

New Eagles offensive tackle Kendall Lamm went viral over the weekend for a quote in which he appeared to be ripping his old team, the Miami Dolphins, for its lack of professionalism compared to the Eagles.

The only problem? The quote was made up, according to Lamm.

“One, I don’t remember talking to any reporter about anything that we really dealt with with Miami and the Dolphins,” Lamm said in a video posted on Instagram. “Two, I was never raised that way to sit there and comment on certain things as far as culture and everything else within the locker room. Three, I have no animosity or no ill will or bad intentions toward Miami or anybody down there whatsoever. I enjoyed my time in Miami and it’ll be near and dear to me forever.

“When it comes to this article I’m being sent, unless I just completely forgot doing this, it must have been misconstrued or taken out of context, because I have nothing but the utmost respect for everyone in Miami.”

Aggregator accounts often spread quotes and football news, growing into accounts that are seen as reliable in the football space. But ultimately, the accounts are secondary sources working with the same information as any fan. Unfortunately, that can lead to quotes being taken out of context — or, as Lamm claims in this case, totally fabricated — and spread far and wide.

“I understand why the Eagles reached two Super Bowls in three years: players are never late, never toxic,” Lamm allegedly told ESPN, “and after every practice, the room spends 15 minutes sharing personal struggles to stay mentally sharp — something I never got with the Dolphins.”

Despite numerous posts attributing that quote to ESPN, there is not an article on its website in which the quote appears, and no clip or interview of Lamm from any of its television shows.

Instead, the original source of the quote appears to be an aggregator website with a reputation for inaccurate content.

That site credits the information to “The Philly Special Show” — which could refer to a YouTube show by the same name or The Ringer’s Philly Special podcast — and ESPN, but the only recent appearance by an ESPN football analyst on either of those shows was Field Yates joining The Ringer, and the quote did not appear on that episode.

And without a link back to — or more information about — the original source, it’s hard to do anything other than take Lamm’s word that it was made all up.

“When it comes to culture and all that, bro, don’t put me in the middle,” Lamm added. “Don’t try to spin things because of how you guys feel about Miami. I loved my time in Miami, truly. Please, I am not the one. … I would never even speak about Miami like that. Never!”