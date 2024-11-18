Eagles backup RB Kenneth Gainwell continues to thrive in a situational role on offense: ‘He’s dependable’

On the 10-hour flight to São Paulo, Brazil for the Eagles’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers, Nick Sirianni decided to save the television show recommendations he had received for another day and watch film instead.

The Eagles coach opted to pore over the offense’s third-down attempts dating back to the beginning of his tenure in 2021, which has been one of the team’s strong suits. In each of those three seasons, the Eagles finished in the top four in the league in third-down conversion percentage. As Sirianni progressed through his study, a particular running back stood out each year.

“Kenny Gainwell was all over that tape,” Sirianni said on Monday. “Making plays all over that tape.”

Going into this season, Gainwell, the fourth-year depth running back, led Eagles running backs in third-down rushing yards and attempts since 2021. According to Stathead, Gainwell had posted 210 yards, two touchdowns, and 22 first downs on 44 carries. He had also contributed more third-down receiving yards than any running back, collecting 173 yards and 10 first downs on 22 receptions.

The reason why Gainwell had been a solid situational contributor throughout his first three years with the Eagles is the same reason why he continues to thrive as the secondary back behind Saquon Barkley this season, according to Sirianni. The 25-year-old running back has repeatedly taken advantage of his limited opportunities in a depth role, showcased by his efforts that helped the Eagles defeat the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Late in the game, the Eagles sought to stage a comeback trailing 10-6. Gainwell replaced Barkley at the start of the fourth quarter with the ball at the Commanders’ 45-yard line. After Jalen Hurts scrambled for a first down on the first play of the quarter, Gainwell took three straight handoffs for a total of 34 yards, bringing the offense just 4 yards shy of the goal line.

Gainwell’s carries ultimately helped set up the Eagles’ go-ahead touchdown on a Tush Push, earning them a lead they never conceded. Barkley also acknowledged that Gainwell’s contributions helped breathe life into his own game on the ground. The star running back racked up 76 rushing yards and two touchdowns (including a 23-yard run and a 39-yarder) on six attempts in the fourth quarter following Gainwell’s three-carry stretch.

“It really started with Kenny,” Barkley said after the game. “Kenny got in there and got things going and opened it up for me a little bit. The O-line, we just kept leaning on them, and trusting them, and popped it off at the end.”

The Eagles’ fifth-round pick out of Memphis in 2021, Gainwell finished the contest with four carries for 43 yards and one reception for 6 yards, his second-best output of the year. While Barkley stole the show with his explosive touchdown runs on Thursday, Sirianni emphasized the impact of Gainwell’s role, too.

“We’ve had faith in Kenny, again, not blind faith,” Sirianni said. “We’ve had faith because of the way he’s produced here since very early on. And he continues to be that guy that we can have faith in and he’s contributing on special teams and taking a bigger role on that.

“He’s tough. He’s dependable. Great teammate. You ask the guys on this team what they think about Kenny Gainwell, I think everyone will say the same thing. And there’s a reason he’s been on this team for four years and has made some very significant plays because we love him.”

Through 10 games this season, Gainwell has posted 197 rushing yards on 42 carries. He’s on pace to finish the year with 335 rushing yards on 71 attempts, which is just shy of his 2023 career-best production (364 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 84 carries) even with Barkley — the league leader in rushing yards per game (113.7) — now on the roster.

For Sirianni, Gainwell is just one example of a depth player who is making a difference on an 8-2 Eagles team that will eye its seventh straight win come Sunday’s road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

“That’s why this team is continuing to jell together, is ‘cause of the guys that we have on this team,” Sirianni said. “The emphasis we put on team. But most importantly, the guys that we have on this team, coming together.”