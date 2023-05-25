Jacksonville Jaguars sign kicker Brandon McManus to one-year deal

It appears it hasn’t taken long for kicker Brandon McManus to find his new NFL team.

Roughly 48 hours to be exact.

McManus, 31, who was released by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, has signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday on Twitter.

According to ESPN, McManus will join former Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s Jaguars roster on a one-year deal.

The Jaguars released kicker Riley Patterson to bring in McManus, who was one of the most prolific kickers for the Broncos and one of the last holdouts from their win in Super Bowl 50.

McManus, who was Temple’s kicker and punter during the 2009-12 seasons, still has career records for field goals made (60), punting average (45.4), and points (338) with the Owls.