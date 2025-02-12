Kylie Kelce on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast: Blacking out at Super Bowl LII, meeting Taylor Swift, and more

Alex Cooper and Kylie Kelce have a few things in common. They’re both Pennsylvania natives — Kelce is from Narberth while Cooper is from Newtown. They’re both Eagles fans. And they’re both leading women in the podcast world.

Cooper and Kelce met one another for the first time on the sidelines of the Birds’ divisional-round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams playoff. Three weeks later — and one day before the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX — the two filmed the latest episode of Cooper’s popular Call Her Daddy podcast.

The episode, entitled “Stop Calling Me a WAG,” featured Kelce, who hosts her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, talking about her favorite Super Bowl memories, what it’s like watching games in the Kelce household, meeting Taylor Swift and much more. And for those who don’t know what “WAG” means, it stands for “Wives And Girlfriends” of athletes — like Kelce, who is married to former Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“I don’t like [that term],” Kylie Kelce said. “I don’t like it because I think it has a serious negative connotation attached. I think it’s a suggestion that your spouse’s profession swallows you up as well. And I have made a serious effort to make sure that — both Jason and I have made a serious effort to make sure that while he was playing that it was clear that that was his job. In the same way that someone would go to work, come home and not necessarily talk about their entire day.”

And there were plenty more topics to cover. The episode began with Kelce fanning herself and telling the world she’s “sweaty and pregnant.” Here’s what you missed …

Meeting Taylor Swift

Back in 2023, rumors began that Travis Kelce and Swift were dating. Those rumors were confirmed when Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium. Four months later, Swift met Jason and Kylie during the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in January. Kelce confirmed that was the first time she met the pop star.

“People are deeply disturbed by this,” Kelce said. “There was like all of this stuff leading up to it about, ‘Well, why haven’t they met? They’re avoiding each other.’ I’m not avoiding anyone. I am more than happy to meet someone. Especially someone that Travis is dating. But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people that I didn’t meet Travis until probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating. And she’s busy. It’s just so silly to me that’s the storyline that was written.”

Kelce also recalled the first time they found out about Travis was dating Swift.

“I will say we knew before everyone else knew,” Kelce said. “It did not hit the group chat. Jason and I found out together but we knew before they hard launched with her going to a game.”

Blacking out at Super Bowl LII

In the spirit of the big game taking place in New Orleans, the pair talked about their favorite Super Bowl memories.

“I would love to say Minnesota,” Kelce said. “But I don’t have that many memories because I blacked out.”

Minnesota was the location for Super Bowl LII in 2018, when the Eagles won their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. And Kelce witnessed it all — at least the parts that she remembers.

“So, the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LII in Minnesota,” Kelce said. “And it was incredible. I mean, my husband was the center at the time and it was unreal to watch. And also I’m from Philadelphia, so I knew what it meant to the city — but, the stress. Even thinking about it is making me sweat again. The stress of watching him play, knowing what it meant to the city and also that we hadn’t had one.”

Watching games in the Kelce household

Similar to how some fans have a special pair of socks they like to wear during a game, or eat the same pregame meal, or sit in the same spot every game day, Kelce said she can be very superstitious when Eagles games are on. Can we get a small “one of us,” chant going, please?

“I would, like, start manifesting superstitions as if that was going to help,” Kelce said. “Like always put my left shoe on before my right. If I needed to switch spots while the game is happening, then I did that.

“There was one game where I was folding laundry for our girls, it was a late-night game and I bent down next to the laundry basket and suddenly there was like a really good run, and I was like well, now I’m crouching next to a laundry basket. And for the rest of the game, which was like 30-40 minutes, I crouched next to the laundry basket.”

Jason Kelce’s flip flops

Jason isn’t afraid to be in the public eye. In fact, he embraces it. The former center has been busier than ever in retirement — filming his podcast New Heights, hosting his own talk ESPN show, appearing regularly on Monday Night Countdown, and starring in too many commercials to count, for everything from Garage Beer to Wawa to Campbell’s Soup.

And most of the time, the star can still be seen rocking his trademark look: flip flops. When Cooper asked Kylie how she feels about his sandals, Kylie responded “I’m so used to them, it doesn’t even faze me.”

“I do think it’s funny that there’s a population of women who think ‘That’s the most appalling thing I’ve ever seen.’ And I’m out here like ‘Really? That’s what a turn off is?’ They’re so disturbed with the fact they can see his toes and I’m like, I’ve seen worse toes, I’m OK with it. I live with those toes. I sleep with those toes.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct reason why Kylie Kelce blacked out during Super Bowl LII.