Lane Johnson exits Eagles-Packers game with ankle injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was knocked out of the Eagles’ Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter after suffering a left ankle injury.

Johnson’s left leg was contacted by Packers safety Evan Williams during a run play with six minutes left in the second quarter of a scoreless game. Johnson was helped off the field by trainers and walked gingerly into the locker room after a short stint in the blue medical tent. He got onto a cart once in the tunnel.

The Eagles said his return was “questionable.”

Johnson has played in all nine Eagles games this season, but Monday marked the third game that he was unable to finish due to an injury. He suffered a stinger in a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams and then left the game with a shoulder injury one week later during a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those wins notwithstanding, the Eagles have historically struggled without Johnson, a two-time first-team All-Pro selection who has been named to six Pro Bowls. Johnson was replaced at right tackle by Fred Johnson.

