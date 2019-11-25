Lane Johnson said he would be cleared from concussion protocol Tuesday, which would presumably have the Eagles right tackle ready to play Sunday at the Dolphins.
Johnson broke the news to a couple of reporters before he left the NovaCare Complex on Monday. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said about 30 minutes later during his news conference that he was “optimistic” the tackle would be ready by Wednesday.
“He’s still in the protocol," Pederson said, “but I’m optimistic he could see the practice field Wednesday this week.”
Johnson was sidelined Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to the Seahawks. He suffered the head injury in the first half of last week’s 17-10 defeat against the Patriots. The Eagles have been clearly affected by his departure. Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Andre Dillard struggled in his place. Dillard was benched during halftime Sunday.
The Eagles also lost right guard Brandon Brooks early Sunday when he left with symptoms related to anxiety. Brooks addressed his absence and his condition in a statement released Monday on Twitter. It’s unclear if he’ll return against Miami, but he has yet to miss multiple games in a row because of his anxiety.