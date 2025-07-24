Lane Johnson isn’t ready to talk about it, but Saquon Barkley says he’s ‘definitely a Hall of Famer, first ballot’

When Lane Johnson put the pads on for his 13th NFL training camp, he officially became the Eagles’ longest-tenured player, following Brandon Graham’s retirement earlier in the year.

The two-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler has been as good as ever as he continues to age. Playing at an elite level into your mid-30s is rare — just two right tackles have made the Pro Bowl older than Johnson was last year, Forrest Gregg in 1968 and Jackie Slater in 1989 and 1990.

Advertisement

But Johnson isn’t ready to talk about his Hall of Fame odds yet. Even as his peers retire, the 35-year-old right tackle is laser-focused on continuing his playing career, signing a contract extension in March to keep him with the Eagles through the 2027 season.

“I got a ways to go, man,” he said Wednesday. “You know, that stuff’s post-playing career. Something I’ll think more about when my time’s done. I guess when you’re in it, you’re so busy, preoccupied with attacking each day and each season, and then you don’t really get a whole lot of time to reflect. I’m just going to keep pushing and see where it falls at the end of my career.”

» READ MORE: Eagles tackle Lane Johnson has improved with age: ‘He’s probably the best tackle to have ever played’

But his teammates aren’t waiting. One player who is ready to talk about Johnson’s Hall of Fame odds is running back Saquon Barkley, who put up a career-best season playing behind Johnson and the Eagles offensive line in 2024. He became just the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards, and won NFL offensive player of the year honors.

Barkley was off to the side when Johnson was asked about his Hall of Fame credentials, and could be seen disagreeing with his assessment. So when Barkley sat down in front of the microphone, he was immediately asked about the veteran tackle.

“Like he said, he’s still got some more to go, but what are we talking about here? It’s Lane Johnson, he’s definitely a Hall of Famer, first ballot,” Barkley said. “For me to be able to be on this team and be a part of him and play with him and seeing it up and close and personal. There’s a reason why he’s been super successful and a reason why he’s had the career he’s had for such a long time.”

» READ MORE: ‘It’s a mess’: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson sound off on the chaos within the NFL players’ union

Right tackle isn’t considered as glamorous a position as left tackle, but with surefire Hall of Famer Jason Peters on the left side for most of Johnson’s early career, Johnson was pushed to the right, where he quickly excelled.

Just 48 offensive linemen are currently in the Hall of Fame, including 25 modern-era tackles. Recent inductees like Joe Thomas and Tony Cobelli have been left tackles, but Johnson’s resume speaks for itself. And Barkley is hoping to pick up some tips from his teammate on how to increase his own longevity.

“Even me, going in Year 8, I’m watching him and trying to learn from him,” Barkley said. “Because even though it hasn’t been done a lot, it doesn’t mean it can’t be done, playing later on your career, and that’s something that hopefully I’m able to do, too.”

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts says he’s focused on the new and not his Eagles Super Bowl ring: ‘The past is behind us’