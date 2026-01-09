Eagles officially list Lane Johnson as questionable for wild-card round

The Eagles have listed Lane Johnson (foot) as questionable to play in Sunday’s wild-card game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson, the 35-year-old right tackle, was a limited participant in all three practices this week. He hadn’t practiced since mid-November, as he missed the last seven games of the regular season while recovering from a Lisfranc foot injury sustained against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: What we know (and don’t) about the Eagles entering the wild-card round vs. the 49ers

“Obviously, Lane’s a phenomenal football player, so anytime he’s on the field, you are pumped about that,” Nick Sirianni said of Johnson’s participation in practice. “He’s continuing to grind through and he’s a warrior. He does everything he can possibly do to be out there with us. It’s always good to have him back on the field.”

Johnson’s potential return could provide a boost to an Eagles offense that has been plagued by inconsistency this season. In his seven-game absence, the Eagles went 3-4. The team has a 18-28 record in games in which Johnson does not play during his 13 seasons with the team.

Johnson has missed just one career playoff game, that coming as a result of a high-ankle sprain in the Eagles’ 2019 wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Otherwise, the two-time All-Pro right tackle has suited up for 15 postseason games.

If Johnson plays, the Eagles could have 21 of their 22 starters active against the 49ers. The lone player missing is rookie safety Drew Mukuba, who injured his ankle in the Week 12 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to Johnson, the Eagles listed Brett Toth (concussion) and Azeez Ojulari (hamstring; injured reserve) as questionable to play against the 49ers. Toth was a limited participant in Friday’s practice after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday.

Everyone else on the Eagles’ active roster is available to play, including Grant Calcaterra (ankle), Jalen Carter (hip), Nakobe Dean (hamstring), Landon Dickerson (rest), Marcus Epps (concussion), Dallas Goedert (knee), and Jaelan Phillips (ankle).

» READ MORE: Dallas Goedert tried to keep things light amid a trying offseason. He ended up having an unlikely career year.

Dean, the 25-year-old inside linebacker, is set to suit up for his first game in three weeks. He was sidelined for the final two games of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders.

Dean revealed his intention to play against the 49ers earlier in the week. Dean last appeared in the postseason in the 2024 wild-card round win over the Green Bay Packers, when he tore the patellar tendon in his knee.

“I never lost faith in [the fact that] everything would be great,” Dean said of his yearlong journey on Wednesday. “My prayer, everything, I never lost faith. I never lost confidence in myself. I knew I put in the work and just take it a day at a time.”

The 49ers are listing five starters as questionable, including left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle), inside linebacker Dee Winters (ankle), outside linebacker Luke Gifford (quadricep), and cornerback Renardo Green (foot).

Williams, the three-time All-Pro tackle, was a limited participant in practice all week. Pearsall did not practice, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that he could still play. Green had not been listed on the injury report going into Friday’s practice.

Two depth players, defensive lineman Keion White (groin/hamstring) and Jacob Cowing (hamstring; injured reserve), are also questionable to play.