Lincoln the bald eagle — who soars into the Linc on Sundays — befriends a Clydesdale in Budweiser Super Bowl ad

Although the Eagles’ season came to an early end, Philadelphia fans can still see a hometown favorite on their television screens during Super Bowl LX.

Lincoln, the 28-year-old bald eagle that soars over the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field before Birds games, will star alongside a Clydesdale in this year’s Budweiser’s Super Bowl LX spot titled “American Icons.”

The ad follows Lincoln’s friendship with the iconic horse playing under the appropriate sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.” The 60-second in-game spot will air during the Super Bowl.

“It was really like these two icons of America coming together,” said Jessica Hall, the chief executive officer of the American Eagle Foundation, a nonprofit focused on the protection and conservation of bald eagles and other birds of prey. “The Clydesdales have been icons for over 100 years and the bald eagle has been on the great seal for over 200 years. So, seeing those two elements come together and be represented in this really moving commercial was spectacular.”

The American Eagle Foundation got the call from Budweiser over the summer and started filming the project in October, making the trip from Kodak, Tenn., where the American Eagle Foundation is based, to California for Lincoln to star in his first-ever commercial. Lincoln, however, is no stranger to long trips and hotel rooms, thanks to his time serving as the Eagles’ pregame living mascot.

“Seeing Lincoln soaring through the skies with his wings spread out, just doing what he does best, it never gets old,” Hall said. “Watching him fly, it sends chills down our backs every time. And meeting the Clydesdale was also incredible. The Clydesdale team were fascinated by the eagle, and the eagle team were fascinated by the Clydesdale.”

The ad, directed by Emmy Award-winning commercial director Henry-Alex Rubin, is the latest addition to Budweiser’s “Made of America” campaign.

“As we celebrate Budweiser’s 150th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday, we knew we had to rise to the occasion in a way only Budweiser can,” Todd Allen, senior vice president of marketing for Budweiser at Anheuser-Busch, said in a press release. ”‘American Icons’ brings our heritage to life through powerful storytelling with the Budweiser Clydesdales and an American Bald Eagle. This year’s spot will leave fans awe-struck and proud to enjoy a Budweiser as they celebrate our shared milestone moments.”

Lincoln has been performing free-flight events since 2001, but his first NFL season, flying in bigger outdoor spaces, was in 2024. To prepare, he flew at Carson-Newman University and at Tucker Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Of course, training came with a few minor hiccups, including when it came to dealing with other animals. In December 2024, Katelyn Jennings, the operations manager of the American Eagle Foundation, told The Inquirer about a close call with an osprey, another type of bird of prey.

“We had a couple of situations that we encountered during training,” Jennings said. “We learned that Lincoln does not mind dogs or osprey … At our Carson-Newman game, they have an osprey nest near the field and the osprey would dive down to try and get him. And he says this is my territory and not yours and he just kind of looked at them like, ‘Hey, what are you doing here?’ and continued to fly onto the trainer.”

Now, a Clydesdale can be added onto Lincoln’s short list of animal interactions.