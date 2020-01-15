"<p>Quarterback <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/jalen-hurts/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\" style=\\"color: rgb(26, 106, 255);\\">Jalen Hurts</a>, who has been dealing with an injury to his right middle finger, is available to play against the Buccaneers.</p> <p>Hurts was not on the final injury report Saturday. After participating in practice in a limited capacity Thursday, Hurts was a full participant Friday and Saturday. Hurts had injured the middle finger on his throwing hand in the second quarter of the Eagles’ loss to the Giants, but he returned on the ensuing possession until the starters were pulled toward the end of the first half.</p> <p>Additionally, wide receiver <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/devonta-smith/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\" style=\\"color: rgb(26, 106, 255);\\">DeVonta Smith</a> (knee), running back <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/dandre-swift/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\" style=\\"color: rgb(26, 106, 255);\\">D’Andre Swift</a> (illness), cornerback <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/darius-slay/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\" style=\\"color: rgb(26, 106, 255);\\">Darius Slay</a> (knee), and wide receiver Britain Covey (groin) are available. Slay missed the last four games while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. Neither Smith nor Swift played in the Eagles’ season finale against the Giants due to their respective ailments.</p> <p>As for the Buccaneers, quarterback Baker Mayfield is listed as questionable to play while dealing with ankle and rib injuries. He did not practice Thursday and was listed as a limited participant Friday and Saturday.</p> <p><em>– Olivia Reiner</em></p>"