"<p>This might get awkward.</p> <p>Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is scheduled to appear for his weekly interview on 94.1 WIP Tuesday morning at 8:40 a.m.</p> <p>One of the people interviewing Sirianni will be morning show cohost Joe DeCamara, who said Tuesday morning the Eagles may need to fire their head coach.</p> <p>\\"I believe if the Eagles lose to Tampa Bay, Sirianni should be fired,\\" DeCamara said. \\"I also believe if the Eagles beat Tampa Bay, but then get smacked around in the second round, there's still a pretty damn good chance I'm going to advocate he should get fired.\\"</p> <p>DeCamara cited several reasons, including the perception of dissension on the team, Jalen Hurts' apparent regression, and the switch on defensive play-calling from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia.</p> <p>\\"[The Eagles] have wasted a season in a way that does not give me hope for next season,\\" DeCamara said.</p> <p><em> – Rob Tornoe</em></p>"