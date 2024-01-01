"Longtime Eagles announcer Merrill Reese didn’t mince words about the Birds’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. “This was disastrous,” Reese told KYW NewRadio’s Dave Uram Monday morning. Reese was shocked the Eagles defense had no answers for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense, who didn’t have a single punt on Sunday despite ranking near the bottom of the NFL in yards per game (315.2) and points per game (19.4). “There were just too many weaknesses,” Reese said. “They were just unable to handle the Cardinal’s offense. Just a terrible job by the defense in this game.” Reese was also dumbfounded by the offense’s collapse at the end of the game, despite being given great field position on a failed onside kickoff attempt by the Cardinals. “It’s just tough to understand what happened,” Reese said. <i>— Rob Tornoe</i>"