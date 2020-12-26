"<p>If you were feeling generous — and it was Christmas, so why wouldn’t you be feeling generous? — you could focus on the ways the <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Eagles</a> benefited from <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/eagles-giants-score-jalen-hurts-tyrod-taylor-20231225.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">beating the New York Giants, 33-25</a>. They improved to 11-4, moving a game ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and into full possession of first place in the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference. They derived the psychological sugar rush from ending their recent losing streak after three games and winning for the first time this month. And they …</p> <p>And they …</p> <p>And they …</p> <p>There’s generosity, and there’s reality. And the reality of what happened at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday is that the Eagles won because they were playing a bad team, and they barely won because they themselves spent much of the night playing like a bad team.</p> <p><em style=\\"background-color: rgb(250, 250, 250); color: rgb(34, 34, 34);\\">— Mike Sielski</em></p>"