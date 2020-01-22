"<p>The Eagles have made no announcement about the future of Nick Sirianni, but he is \\"trending\\" to remain the team's head coach, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. </p> <p>\\"The signs continue to point to Nick Sirianni returning,\\" Schefter said during Saturday's AFC divisional round playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. \\"Nothing official. Conversations ongoing... But right now, Nick Sirianni still has a job, and it's trending to staying that way.\\"</p> <p>Sirianni was scheduled to meet with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on Friday following the team's collapse this season, which saw them lose four of their final five games before making an early playoff exit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. </p> <p>On Sunday, <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/eagles-fire-defensive-coordinator-sean-desai-20240121.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">the Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai</a>. Sirianni did the firing, according to Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane. </p> <p>Sirianni was hired in 2021, and is entering the fourth year of a five-year contract he signed with the Eagles. His record in three seasons with the Birds is 34-17. </p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe</em></p>"