"Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is scheduled to speak to reporters Wednesday afternoon alongside Howie Roseman, signaling his return to the Birds for a fourth season. The Eagles have not yet announced what time Sirianni and Roseman are scheduled to speak. It’ll be Sirianni’s first public comments after many Eagles fans and pundits called for him to be fired over the Birds collapse this season, with the team losing five of their final six games before being shuffled off early in the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sirianni will be entering the fourth year of a five-year deal he signed with the Eagles in 2021, after the team fired now-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. Sirianni’s regular-season record in three seasons with the Birds is 34-17 (.667 pct.), and in the playoffs he’s now 2-3, including a Super Bowl appearance. <i>— Rob Tornoe</i>"