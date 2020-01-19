"<p>Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will interview with the Tennessee Titans for their head coaching job, <a href=\\"https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1748330781456384399\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. </a></p> <p>Johnson interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. The Carolina Panthers have also reportedly requested an interview with the Eagles' offensive coordinator, though it's unclear if that's taken place.</p> <p>This season was Johnson's first as the Eagles offensive coordinator. He was hired by the Birds in 2021 and spent two seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach.</p> <p><a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/eagles-jalen-hurts-brian-johnson-offensive-coordinator-houston-20230303.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Jalen Hurts and Johnson have a two-decade relationship</a> dating back to the days he played for Hurts’ father, Averion, while growing up in the Houston area.</p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe </em></p>"