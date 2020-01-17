"<p>After Monday’s wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/jason-kelce/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Jason Kelce</a> looked emotional on the sideline, hugging offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and appearing to hold back tears.</p> <p>Postgame, <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/jason-kelce-retire-decision-eagles-nfl-playoffs-20240116.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Kelce did not speak to media</a>, but sources told The Inquirer (and others) that the game was his last in the NFL, as <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/jason-kelce-retiring-nfc-playoff-loss-20240116.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">he told teammates he intends to retire</a>.</p> <p>On Wednesday’s episode of <a href=\\"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24Krm_n6riw\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\"><em>New Heights</em></a>, Kelce said he had not yet decided whether or not to retire.</p> <p>“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Kelce said on the show. “But I think there’s a lot of — people can feel body language and stuff. I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. There’s too much emotion in the moment.”</p> <p>“I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals who have meant a lot to me.”</p> <p><em>– Gabriela Carroll</em></p>"