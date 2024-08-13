Eagles-Patriots joint practice: Live updates from Foxboro; preseason schedule, injury news, roster battles to watch
The Eagles are up in New England for their lone joint practice of the summer with the Bill Belichick-less Patriots.
The Eagles are in Foxboro, Mass., on Tuesday as they visit the New England Patriots for their first and only joint practice session of the summer.
The practice will be held at Gillette Stadium, the same location where the team will play its second game of the preseason on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Joint training camp practices have gained popularity in recent years because they allow players to experience "live" competition, but in a controlled environment where injuries are less likely.
Prior to practice, which is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m., head coach Nick Sirianni will meet with the media.
The Eagles third and final preseason game will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, against the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.
The final day for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to their final size is Aug. 27. Teams then have a week to make sure all their contracts fit under the salary cap.
Five Eagles position groups to watch during joint practices with the Patriots
The Eagles are shipping up to (near) Boston for the week as training camp rolls on for arguably its most important time.
We’re entering mid-August, and it’s no longer accurate to call it “early” in training camp. Those involved in roster battles are running out of time to make their claims.
Will Quinyon Mitchell also play slot corner?
Quinyon Mitchell’s summer thus far has been devoid of many mistakes. The former Toledo standout has had several bright moments in his first training camp, even while learning both the nickel cornerback position and the more familiar outside corner spot in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system. Mitchell had a near-interception in the Eagles’ 16-13 preseason-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, operating as the starting outside cornerback in the base defense but bumping inside to the slot when the Eagles used nickel packages.
“I thought he did well,” Fangio said Sunday. “He played both nickel and outside corner. He’s a good player and he’s going to be a good player, we just have to be careful not to overload his plate too much. Because nickel is a full-time position as well as corner, and he’s having to learn both right now. And they’re two drastically different positions. So we have to constantly monitor that to make sure he’s capable of doing that.”
Injury updates on Cooper DeJean and more
Defensive back Cooper DeJean worked on conditioning on a side field during the early portion of Sunday's practice. I can’t say if that means the rookie is any closer to returning from a hamstring injury, but we’re nearing the end of the estimated three weeks that team sources said he would need to get back. With less than two weeks until the preseason finale, the Eagles may not be able to see DeJean play live football before the opener in Brazil.
DeJean worked out with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was still out with a shoulder injury. Tight ends Grant Calcaterra (shoulder) and Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen) suffered injuries in Baltimore and sat out. Receiver Parris Campbell (groin) and linebacker Oren Burks (knee) were still out. Outside linebacker Patrick Johnson (lower leg bruise), safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring), and linebacker Brandon Smith (concussion) were limited participants.
Haason Reddick requested a trade from the Jets. GM Joe Douglas said no.
Haason Reddick always wanted a new contract, whether that was with the Eagles or with a new team. And when it became clear it wouldn't be with the Eagles, it's why he asked to explore trade options during the offseason — and why Howie Roseman gave him that freedom and ultimately granted his request, trading him to the New York Jets.
And now, with Jets training camp underway, Reddick remains absent from the team, as he has all offseason. He's still looking for a new contract and holding out from camp — and things are starting to get ugly.
A look at the Eagles upcoming schedule
Here are some more key dates fans should know for the remainder of the Eagles preseason ...
Aug. 15: Second preseason game, Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 24: Final preseason game, Minnesota Vikings at Eagles, 1 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 27: Roster cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m.
Sept. 6: Week 1, Green Bay Packers at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock, NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
— Rob Tornoe