Eagles-Patriots joint practice: Live updates from Foxboro; preseason schedule, injury news, roster battles to watch

Will Quinyon Mitchell also play slot corner?

Quinyon Mitchell’s summer thus far has been devoid of many mistakes. The former Toledo standout has had several bright moments in his first training camp, even while learning both the nickel cornerback position and the more familiar outside corner spot in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system. Mitchell had a near-interception in the Eagles’ 16-13 preseason-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, operating as the starting outside cornerback in the base defense but bumping inside to the slot when the Eagles used nickel packages.

“I thought he did well,” Fangio said Sunday. “He played both nickel and outside corner. He’s a good player and he’s going to be a good player, we just have to be careful not to overload his plate too much. Because nickel is a full-time position as well as corner, and he’s having to learn both right now. And they’re two drastically different positions. So we have to constantly monitor that to make sure he’s capable of doing that.”