// Pinned The Eagles' championship parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Friday at Broad and Pattison, officials announced Tuesday. The route will proceed north toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art, passing along the west side of City Hall and up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Along the route, there will be 15 jumbotron screens to aid viewing, as well as other "sensory friendly" resources, said Creative Group Inc's Fred Stein. Stein said he expects the parade to arrive at the Art Museum about 12:30 p.m., where Eagles players and coaches will gather at a stage at the museum's famed "Rocky Steps." Ceremonies will begin at about 2 p.m., and wrap up around 3:15 p.m., Stein said. Stein added that he expects more than a million people to attend the parade. — Nick Vadala