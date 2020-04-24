Latest Several first round talents on the board for Day 2
Day 2 of the NFL draft is here, and there are many future NFL starters left to be taken. One personnel director told Adam Schefter that the second round has an abundance of first round talent available.
Among that talent are the wide receiver and running back positions that should see several names called on Day 2.
Eagles fans got Jalen Reagor on Day 1, but as the saying goes, two is better than one. If Reagor projects as more of an inside guy, big receivers like Denzel Mims, Michael Pittman Jr., Tee Higgins and Laviska Shenault could be there to pair with him on the outside. This has been called one of the most talented groups of receivers in draft history, so elite talent is still out there.
The running back position didn’t see its first selection until the final pick of the first round, but they’ll be getting drafted a lot faster on Day 2. D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, J.K. Dobbins and Cam Akers will all hear their names soon.
Pre-draft reading
- The Eagles addressed their need at wide receiver by passing on Justin Jefferson and taking the speedy Jalen Reagor out of TCU.
- CeeDee Lamb fell into the hands of the rival Dallas Cowboys just shy of the Eagles pick, so now Lamb and Reagor will be compared for years to come, writes Marcus Hayes.
- Jeff McLane writes about how the Eagles addressed their big need for speed in the first round.
- Between CeeDee Lamb’s phone snatch and Goodell’s interaction with fans, the first round of the virtual draft was a hit, writes Marcus Hayes.
- The Packers first round pick sent flashbacks to the 2005 draft, but Aaron Rodgers’ time isn’t up yet, writes Damichael Cole.
D’Andre Swift headed to Detroit
D’Andre Swift didn’t wait long to hear his name called in the second round. The former Georgia and St. Joseph Prep running back was selected with the 35th overall pick by the Detroit Lions.
Swift ran for 2,285 yards, 20 touchdowns and set the Georgia program record by averaging 6.6 yards per carry in his three seasons.
He was named the Inquirer’s HS Player of the Decade after helping St. Joseph Prep win three state titles in four seasons.
The Lions run game hasn’t been a strength since Barry Sanders surprisingly retired in 1999. Swift will pair with running back Kerryon Johnson, who was a second round pick in the 2018 draft.