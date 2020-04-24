Eagles fans got Jalen Reagor on Day 1, but as the saying goes, two is better than one. If Reagor projects as more of an inside guy, big receivers like Denzel Mims, Michael Pittman Jr., Tee Higgins and Laviska Shenault could be there to pair with him on the outside. This has been called one of the most talented groups of receivers in draft history, so elite talent is still out there.