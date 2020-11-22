Latest Welcome to the blog
Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Welcome to the 10th iteration of the Eagles gameday live blog. The 3-5-1 Eagles are fast approaching their matchup with the 6-3 Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Birds still have firm possession of first place in the NFC East, but today is the start of a daunting five-game stretch in which they’ll play five teams with at least six wins going into Week 11.
It’s a miserable, cold and rainy day out in Cleveland, which will benefit the Browns’ run-heavy scheme. Cleveland has the best running back tandem in the NFL in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who both ran for more than 100 yards last week against the Houston Texans on another rain-soaked afternoon.
The Eagles will be getting Isaac Seumalo back, which should give the left side of the offensive line a boost. The right side won’t have the same comfort level, with Nate Herbig inactive for the game presumably because of a finger injury. Either Matt Pryor, Jack Driscoll, or Sua Opeta could get the start at right guard.
It could be worse. The Browns will be missing Myles Garrett, arguably the best edge rusher in the NFL, after the 24-year-old went on the COVID-19/Reserve list.
Pregame stories of interest
Be sure to study the keys of the game and the matchups to watch with Paul Domowitch’s numbers that matter.
Got a prediction for the game? See how far yours is to mine and the rest of the Eagles’ beat writing crew’s here.
The calls for Jalen Hurts are getting a little louder as Carson Wentz struggles. Jeff McLane explores what it would take for the Eagles to bench their franchise quarterback.
The Eagles’ running backs may be the lone bright spot on the struggling offense, but as Les Bowen writes, even they have their share of issues.
Domo caught up with former Eagles executive Joe Banner, who doesn’t see a world in which Jeffrey Lurie “blows things up” this offseason, even as the team struggles.
For the first time in several years, the Eagles don’t have elite offensive line play. Marcus Hayes explains why the group marred by injuries is the real reason for this year’s struggles.