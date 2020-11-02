Good evening, Eagles fans. Greetings from a rain-soaked Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are Cowboys are rapidly approaching a pivotal division game against the Dallas Cowboys on national TV. A win would give them a decent cushion atop the NFC East, while a loss would leave them in second place. Tonight’s game will feature several offensive players coming back from significant injuries, including Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert, and Jason Peters. Defensively, T.J. Edwards will be back, although the team will also be without starting linebacker Nate Gerry, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday with an Achilles injury.