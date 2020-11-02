Latest Welcome to the blog
Good evening, Eagles fans. Greetings from a rain-soaked Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are Cowboys are rapidly approaching a pivotal division game against the Dallas Cowboys on national TV. A win would give them a decent cushion atop the NFC East, while a loss would leave them in second place. Tonight’s game will feature several offensive players coming back from significant injuries, including Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert, and Jason Peters. Defensively, T.J. Edwards will be back, although the team will also be without starting linebacker Nate Gerry, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday with an Achilles injury.
The Cowboys are dealing with their own injury crisis. They’re down to Ben DiNucci, their third-string quarterback. DiNucci, the team’s seventh-round pick in last April’s NFL Draft, will be making his first career start tonight after coming in for backup quarterback Andy Dalton last weekend when Dalton suffered a concussion against the Washington Football Team.
Pregame stories of interest
Be sure to study the keys of the game and the matchups to watch with Paul Domowitch’s numbers that matter.
Got a prediction for the game? See how far yours is to mine and the rest of the Eagles' beat writing crew’s here.
Jalen Reagor is expected to return tonight. Jeff McLane writes about how the receiver is ready to make his impact the same way so many other rookie wideouts have done this season.
In Reagor’s absence, Travis Fulgham emerged as a No. 1 receiver for the Eagles. As Les Bowen reports, Fulgham said he hasn’t yet seen defenses completely key on him.
Wondering what’s gone wrong with the Cowboys so far this season? Ed Barkowitz took a look at the numbers to make sense of it all.
In his weekly Q&A with Domo, former Eagles executive Joe Banner said the team could benefit from expanding Jalen Hurts' package of plays, so long as it doesn’t bother Carson Wentz.