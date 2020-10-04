Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, John Hightower, and Travis Fulgham are the healthy wideouts for this primetime game with DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, and JJ Arcega-Whiteside all missing because of injury. Carson Wentz will have to carry an injury-ravaged wide receiving corps for the second time in as many years, but this year’s version of Wentz has yet to prove the capability to do so. A turnaround game for the quarterback, who has ranked at the bottom of the NFL through three games, would be huge for the Eagles. The 49ers have their own injury list, which includes starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will miss his second game with an ankle injury. Nick Mullens will get the start in Garoppolo’s place.