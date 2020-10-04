Latest Lane Johnson returns, but leaves shortly after
Lane Johnson was back on the field after going down with an injury following the Eagles opening drive, but lasted only five plays before leaving again. Johnson missed one series, came back, but then left again. He was dealing with an ankle injury during training camp and missed Week 1. Jack Driscoll is in for for the Pro Bowl right tackle.
Wentz woes continue
Carson Wentz threw his seventh interception of the season on the Eagles' second drive. Wentz threw seven in all of last season, but turnovers have largely defined Wentz’s struggles so far this season.
Lane Johnson goes inside
Lane Johnson went to the locker after the Eagles' opening drive. Rookie Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson, who was dealing with an ankle injury during training camp. The team was already without Andre Dillard and Jason Peters, with Jordan Mailata starting at left tackle.
K’Von Wallace gets the start
K’Von Wallace got the start at safety for the Eagles as Jalen Mills moves back to cornerback because of an injury to Avonte Maddox. Wallace, the team’s fourth-round pick in last April’s NFL Draft, is the first rookie to crack into the Eagles' starting lineup on defense.
49ers win toss, elect to defer
The 49ers won the toss and elected to defer, meaning the Eagles offense will be up first at Levi’s Stadium.
The state of the NFC East
Somehow, the Eagles are still a half game out of first place in the NFC East after Sunday’s slate of games. The Cowboys lost, 49-38, to the Cleveland Browns in a game that was highlighted by a putrid showing by Dallas' defense. The Cowboys are now tied for the division lead at 1-3. The Giants are still winless after losing, 17-9, to the Los Angeles Rams, and the Washington Football Team dropped to 1-3 after losing, 31-17, to the Baltimore Ravens.
Welcome to the blog
Good evening, Eagles fans. Welcome to the live blog. The Eagles are kicking off against the San Francisco 49ers around 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium. If you have fond memories of last year’s four-game winning streak to close the regular season, then I have some news for you! Yet again, the Eagles are trying to win consequential football games with wide receivers you’ve probably never heard of.
Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, John Hightower, and Travis Fulgham are the healthy wideouts for this primetime game with DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, and JJ Arcega-Whiteside all missing because of injury. Carson Wentz will have to carry an injury-ravaged wide receiving corps for the second time in as many years, but this year’s version of Wentz has yet to prove the capability to do so. A turnaround game for the quarterback, who has ranked at the bottom of the NFL through three games, would be huge for the Eagles. The 49ers have their own injury list, which includes starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who will miss his second game with an ankle injury. Nick Mullens will get the start in Garoppolo’s place.
The team is also thin at cornerback, coming in with just three healthy cornerbacks. It’s still unclear who will start opposite Darius Slay at outside cornerback. The Eagles only have three healthy corners coming into the game, with the option between Cre’Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman on the outside. Both of those guys are prototypical slot corners, though. It’s possible the team could move Jalen Mills back to corner, but that would vacate his new spot at safety. Based off pre-game warmups, it looks like Mills will be at cornerback with safety Marcus Epps filling in on the back end.
But wait, that’s not all. Jason Peters will miss the game with a toe injury, and Jordan Mailata will make his first career start in his spot at left tackle. Peters' injury, which was announced Saturday, will cause the Eagles to have the fourth iteration of a starting offensive line in as many weeks.
