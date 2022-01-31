Get ready for another two weeks of the Bengals bemoaning their status as underdogs, because that’s exactly where they are for Super Bowl 56.

Despite beating the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds on the road to reach its first Super Bowl in 32 years, Cincinnati has opened up as 3.5-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals reached the championship with a stunning upset of Kansas City, as 7-point underdogs. They have never won the Super Bowl.

They’ll play the Rams, who beat the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, to win the NFC Championship and will play on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Bengals were as high as 200-1 to win the Super Bowl after losing at Chicago in Week 2. They entered the postseason 20-1.

The Rams were 20-1 in BetMGM’s initial odds last January. That line was cut in half after trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford. L.A. entered the playoffs 11-1. They’ll be playing the Super Bowl on their home field where they were 7-3 straight up, 6-4 against the spread.