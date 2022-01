Quarterback Joe Burrow holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, in overtime for the AFC championship. Read more

Get ready for another two weeks of the Bengals bemoaning their status as underdogs, because that’s exactly where they are for Super Bowl 56.

Despite beating the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds on the road to reach its first Super Bowl in 32 years, Cincinnati has opened up as 3.5-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals reached the championship with a stunning upset of Kansas City, as 7-point underdogs. They have never won the Super Bowl.

They’ll play the Rams, who beat the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, to win the NFC Championship and will play on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Bengals were as high as 200-1 to win the Super Bowl after losing at Chicago in Week 2. They entered the postseason 20-1.

The Rams were 20-1 in BetMGM’s initial odds last January. That line was cut in half after trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford. L.A. entered the playoffs 11-1. They’ll be playing the Super Bowl on their home field where they were 7-3 straight up, 6-4 against the spread.